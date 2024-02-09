Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Chintamaneni Prabhakar flays AP budget, says it is burdening people
Highlights
Ex-MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, has criticized Jagan Reddy's government and the budget presented by Finance Minister Buggana. Prabhakar claims that...
Ex-MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, has criticized Jagan Reddy's government and the budget presented by Finance Minister Buggana. Prabhakar claims that the government is burdening the people with taxes and increasing debt, while also accusing the government of corruption in various schemes.
He also mentions the need for a TDP Janasena alliance to come to power and lead the state towards development. Several other political leaders and activists were present at the event where Prabhakar made these statements.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS