Chintamaneni Prabhakar flays AP budget, says it is burdening people

Ex-MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, has criticized Jagan Reddy's government and the budget presented by Finance Minister Buggana. Prabhakar claims that the government is burdening the people with taxes and increasing debt, while also accusing the government of corruption in various schemes.

He also mentions the need for a TDP Janasena alliance to come to power and lead the state towards development. Several other political leaders and activists were present at the event where Prabhakar made these statements.

