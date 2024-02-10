Chinthamaneni Prabhakar conducts Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program in Denduluru

Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, former whip of the state government and former MLA from Denduluru, spoke at the "Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program" held in Appannaveedu, Pedapadu Mandal. He criticized Jagan, the current Chief Minister, for making false promises and attacking those who asked for the implementation of those promises.









Prabhakar explained the special features of the 6 guarantee schemes introduced by Chandrababu Naidu to the people of the village. The TDP-Janasena alliance unveiled flags of both parties in Gandhinagar, showing their unity. Prabhakar expressed his concern that Jagan is deceiving the people once again with false words, but he believes that the TDP-Janasena alliance will come to power in the next 2 months and lead the state towards development. Jana Sena leaders supported Prabhakar's stance and emphasized the need to stand behind leaders like him. They also stressed the importance of strengthening the TDP-Janasena alliance for the development of the state. Several TDP-Janasena leaders and activists participated in the program.







