Chippagiri secures 36th rank in ABP in south zone

Kurnool: Chippagiriand Maddikera mandals of Kurnool district have secured top positions in the rankings of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), announced by NITI Aayog.

The Central government launched the ABP to improve the overall quality of life in 500 Blocks in 27 States and four Union Territories.

Announcing this here on Friday, district Collector P Ranjith Basha said that NITI Aayog has announced grants of Rs 1.5 crore to Chippagiri and Rs 1 crore to Maddikera for exemplary performance.

He said that ranks have been awarded for the 471 selected aspirational blocks based on the specified developments across the country. Among these 471 blocks, Chippagiri won 36th rank in the country in 2024 June quarter and first rank in south zone (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala States). Similarly, Maddikerra mandal won 18th rank across the country in 2024 September quarter and third rank in south zone (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala States).

The Collector said in fact three mandals - Maddikerra, Holagunda and Chippagiri - have been selected under the programme, but Maddikerra and Chippagiri secured rankings.

He added that both Chippagiri and Maddikera were ranked first in the State for their respective quarters, showcasing the region’s dedication to holistic development. The monetary awards will be utilised to further enhancement of infrastructure and community welfare in these mandals.

This achievement is a testament to the district’s focused efforts in improving development indices, bringing national attention to the progress made by Kurnool’s aspirational blocks, the Collector stated.