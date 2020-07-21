Chirala: Fishermen capture large shark at Chinaganjam

Chirala: The fishermen of Pallepalem near Chinaganjam village of Prakasam district captured a large shark on Monday.

A witness fisherman, Seshu told 'The Hans India' that the fishermen of the Bapaiah Nagar threw the net in the Bay of Bengal and were shocked to see the shark with glittery black skin with white dots. He said that it required about 7 people to drag the fish out of waters.

The shark is weighed about a tonne and is expected to cost about Rs 1 lakh when sold.