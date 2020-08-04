Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram tests positive for coronavirus

It is well known fact that the coronavirus epidemic is currently spreading like a wild fire in Andhra Pradesh. The state government is imposing lockdowns in many areas as the number of covid positive cases increasing day by day. Many politicians, film stars and sports celebrities as well as the general public are worried about the coronavirus. Recently, Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kona Raghupathi and his wife also tested positive for coronavirus. He said this on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, another MLA has been confirmed with Coronavirus. Chirala MLA Karan Balaram has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. He is being treated at the Banjara Hills Star Hospital. Doctors are also conducting corona tests on Karanam's family members and everyone who came contact with him. Earlier, leaders like MP Vijayasai Reddy, Dy CM Amzath Basha and others tested positive and got cured from dreadful Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on Monday,, 45,516 samples were tested and 7,822 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus with which the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches to 1,66,586. Of these, 76,377 were active cases. 88,672 were recovered and discharged from the hospitals. So far 1537 people have died in the state. As many as, 5,786 people have recovered from covid and been discharged as and 63 people died due to the virus. If we look at the cases registered districtwise, Anantapur 953, Chittoor 240, East Godavari 1113, Guntur 573, Kadapa 576, Krishna 240, Kurnool 602, Nellore 500, Prakasam 364, Srikakulam 495, Visakhapatnam 1049, Vizianagaram 677, West Godavari 440 cases respectively.