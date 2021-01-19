Chirala : Thousands participate in Bhavanarushi Brahmotsavams

Chirala : The Bhadravathi Sameta Bhavanarushi Swamy Brahmotsavams were organised grandly by the Padmasali community at Perala on Sunday night.

The devotees from Padmasali and other weaver castes also visited the Bhavanarushi temple at Perala and offered special pujas, abhishekams, and other rituals to please the gods.

Later the chariot was decorated with flowers and electrical lighting. The beautifully decorated deities of the Bhadravati and Bhavanarushi were placed in the colourful chariot and were pulled all over the streets to bestow the devotees with prosperity and peace.

People appreciated the services of the police for providing security and overseeing the event to conclude in gaiety and harmony.