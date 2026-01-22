Samsung Galaxy S26 May Get MagSafe-Style Magnetic Charging With New Qi2 Power Bank

Samsung appears ready to take wireless charging a step further with its next flagship lineup. Fresh leaks suggest the upcoming Galaxy S26 series could introduce magnetic Qi2 wireless charging support, alongside a purpose-built magnetic power bank accessory designed to snap seamlessly onto the phone.

The move seems inspired by Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, which has grown popular among iPhone users for its convenience and reliable alignment. Now, Samsung may be bringing a similar experience to Android users with its own take on magnetic charging.

According to a report by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, Samsung is planning to improve support for wireless charging on its next flagship phones. While the current flagship S25 Ultra already “Qi2 Ready," supporting 15W wireless charging, it does not come with built-in magnets. However, with the next-gen flagship– likely the S26 Ultra, Samsung is said to bring in magnetic support along with compatible powerbank as an accessory.

Qi2 technology is often described as “MagSafe-like” charging for Android devices. The system uses embedded magnets to perfectly align the charger with the phone. This alignment is not only more convenient but also helps improve energy efficiency and reduce excess heat during charging — two common issues with traditional wireless pads.

The leaked accessory, reportedly carrying the model number EB-U2500, is said to be a compact magnetic power bank tailored specifically for the Galaxy S26’s design. Images suggest it features a precise cutout near the top to accommodate the phone’s camera module, ensuring the power bank sits flush without interference — something many third-party accessories struggle to achieve.

In terms of performance, the power bank is tipped to support up to 15W wireless charging through the Qi2 magnetic ring, matching speeds currently seen with MagSafe accessories. For users who prefer a cable, it may also include a USB-C port offering up to 20W wired output via USB Power Delivery or Qualcomm Quick Charge standards.

The internal battery capacity is expected to be 5,000mAh. While this may not fully recharge the device, it should comfortably provide a quick top-up during travel or busy days. Reports also indicate the power bank will support up to 25W input charging, allowing it to refill relatively quickly.

Additional features could include LED battery indicators, a side control button, and even a fold-out kickstand, making it more practical for media viewing while charging.

As for pricing, the accessory is expected to retail for around €59.90 in Germany, roughly $70 or about Rs 7,000 in India. Colour options are likely to match the Galaxy S26 lineup, including black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, cobalt violet, and pink gold.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm any of these details. However, the Galaxy S26 series is widely expected to debut at the company’s Unpacked 2026 event next month, where more clarity around its magnetic charging ecosystem could finally emerge.