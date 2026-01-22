Today’s Hurdle Clues and Answers – January 22, 2026

Hurdle consists of five hurdles. The first hurdle is you guessing the word. Correct letters, misplaced letters, and wrong letters will be indicated for each guess. If you get the answer correctly, you will move on to the next Hurdle today answers and be given the answer to the previous hurdle as your first guess. This may give you a few clues or no clues at all depending on the words. For the fifth and final hurdle, all of your correct answers from previous hurdles will be displayed for you and correct and misplaced letters will be shown.

Keep in mind that if a letter is stressed multiple times from former suppositions, that does not mean that the letter will appear that numerous times in the correct answer for that chain.

Stuck on moment's chain? Do not stress, we have got you covered.

word puzzle game hints 1

A sealant

Hurdle Word 1 answer

CAULK

Hurdle Word 2 hint

A thin, folded dessert.

Hurdle Word 2 Answer

CREPE

Hurdle Word 3 hint

May.

Hurdle Word 3 answer

WOULD

Hurdle Word 4 hint

A popular fall/winter drink.

Hurdle Word 4 answer

CIDER

Final Hurdle hint

Likeness.