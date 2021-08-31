  • Menu
Chiru likely to meet CM YS Jagan on Saturday

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chiranjeevi
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chiranjeevi

Megastar K Chiranjeevi is likely to meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 4 to discuss various issues pertaining to cine industry.

It may be noted that Chiranjeevi had held meetings with elders of cine industry seeking their suggestions over the issues that need to be discussed with the AP Government.

The meeting is likely to be held after the Chief Minister's arrival from Shimla. The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Pulivendula on September 2 to attend the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy death anniversary programme.

The issues that are likely to figure during the meeting are admission rates of movie theatres, problems of theatre managements, producers and cine workers.

The meeting of Chiranjeevi with the CM gained prominence as the Chief Minister himself is also in-charge of department of cinematography.

