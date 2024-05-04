Penukonda Constituency MLA candidate Savitamma kicks off election campaign

In a grand display of support, Savitamma, the MLA candidate for the Penukonda Constituency, was welcomed with gajamas, mangal haraths, and flower showers as she kicked off her election campaign in Palasamudram, Gorantla mandal of Sri Satyasai district. The atmosphere was electric as supporters from the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, BJP, and other parties gathered to show their support for Savitamma.

Addressing the crowd, Savitamma highlighted the importance of industrial development in the region to eliminate unemployment. She credited Chandrababu and the youth of the area for their efforts in making the welcome ceremony a success. She stressed the need for the people to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming election to ensure the development and progress of the region.

The event was attended by a large number of party leaders, activists, and women, all of whom expressed their enthusiasm and support for Savitamma and her vision for the constituency. With the election campaign in full swing, Savitamma's message of progress and development resonated with the crowd, who pledged to work towards her victory and see Chandrababu Naidu re-elected as Chief Minister.