Chiru, Surekha attend Goda Kalyanam at Dokiparru Balaji temple

Dokiparru(Krishna district): The celestial Goda Kalyanam was conducted at Sri Bhusameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru in Krishna district on Friday as part of Dhanurmasam celebrations.

Former Union Minister and Telugu actor Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha attended Goda Kalyanam, which was organised by the founder trustees of the temple PV Krishna Reddy and his spouse Sudha Reddy.

Sizable number of devotees from the neighbouring villages also attended the celestial wedding.

The temple was decorated with flowers and illuminated with bright lights on the occasion.

Rituals like Swapana Tirumanjanam, Abhishekam and others were performed before the celestial wedding.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Chiranjeevi along with PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy released the diary and calendar published by Dokiparru Mahakshetram.

PP Reddy, Rama Reddy,PV Subba Reddy, Sumalatha, P Nagi Reddy, Prasanna, P Veera Reddy, Vijayalakshmi, Kommareddy Bapi Reddy, Vijayabhaskaramma and others participated.

Kalyana Katta inaugurated Sudha Reddy and Rama Reddy inaugurated the Kalyana Katta at the temple for the convenience of the devotees, who wish to offer hair to the god.