Chiru thanks CP Srikanth

Visakhapatnam: Mega Star Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to City Commissioner of Police Ch.Srikanth for a hassle-free conduct of the pre-release event of Waltair Veerayya at Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam.

"It would have been difficult if the venue was at RK Beach. The shifting of the venue aided in the successful organisation of the event," Chiranjeevi said, expressing his gratitude to the CMO office for sending special instructions and the police for extending their support.

"I will keep frequenting Vizag, may be to construct a house," Chiranjeevi said, thanking the 'YouWe' team for pulling out all stops in making last minute arrangements for the event on a war-footing.

It may be recalled that confusion lingered over the finalisation of the venue for the event till Saturday night as the organisers made part of the arrangements at RK Beach. Later, keeping the security aspects in view, the venue was shifted to Andhra University grounds.