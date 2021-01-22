Chittoor allotted 724 PDS vehicles

Chittoor: As many as 724 vehicles will be deployed in Chittoor district to door deliver subsidized rice, sugar, and other provisions under Public Distribution System (PDS) to white ration cardholders, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy.



Participating in the launch of Mobile Dispensing Units (ration supply vehicles) at District Sports Authority Stadium here on Thursday, Narayana Swamy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to bring the fruits of welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the people in a transparent manner with a view to eliminate corruption and the exploitation by middlemen. The village volunteers should ensure that responsibility of making the experiment of supplying ration to the doorsteps of the white ration card holders a success, he stressed.

He said that drinking water would be supplied through pipes to each house in due course and house site pattas would be issued to all the eligible poor besides construction of permanent houses.

Earlier, he flagged off the Mobile Dispensing Units. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, YSRCP legislators Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalli), M S Babu (Puthalapattu), district collector Dr N B Gupta , joint collector Markendeyulu and others were present.