Chittoor: Amara Raja Group donates 5 crore to CM Relief Fund

Chittoor: Tirupat based multi-national company Amara Raja Group on Monday donated Rs 5 crore to AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Group chairman Ramachandra N Galla along with his daughter Dr G Ramadevi, who is the managing director of Amara Raja Infra and also Director of Amara Hospital run by the Group, met District Collector DrNarayana Bharath Gupta at his office and handed over the cheque towards the company donation to CM Relief Fund.

The company also donated Rs one crore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund, in Hyderabad on Monday, Amar Raja Group chairman Ramachandra said adding that company representative handed over the cheque towards the donation to Minister K T Rama Rao.