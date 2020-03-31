 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Amara Raja Group donates 5 crore to CM Relief Fund

Chittoor: Amara Raja Group donates 5 crore to CM Relief FundAmara Raja Group Chairman Ramachandra N Galla donation to AP CM Relief Fund
Highlights

Chittoor: Tirupat based multi-national company Amara Raja Group on Monday donated Rs 5 crore to AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund.Group chairman Ramachan...

Chittoor: Tirupat based multi-national company Amara Raja Group on Monday donated Rs 5 crore to AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Group chairman Ramachandra N Galla along with his daughter Dr G Ramadevi, who is the managing director of Amara Raja Infra and also Director of Amara Hospital run by the Group, met District Collector DrNarayana Bharath Gupta at his office and handed over the cheque towards the company donation to CM Relief Fund.

The company also donated Rs one crore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund, in Hyderabad on Monday, Amar Raja Group chairman Ramachandra said adding that company representative handed over the cheque towards the donation to Minister K T Rama Rao.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories