Chittoor: Bankers told to sanction loans to eligible beneficiaries

Chittoor: MLA A Srinivasulu has said the bankers should liberally sanction the loans for all the eligible beneficiaries. Speaking at the bankers meeting held at Municipal Corporation office here on Thursday, he said the involvement of bankers would be inevitable for implementing the poverty alleviation schemes.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to reduce inequalities in the society by way of introducing various welfare and the bankers should sanction loans liberally for eligible beneficiaries.

During lockdown period, he said the street vendors and small businessmen faced a lot of miseries in urban pockets. In order to help those sections, he added the government has proposed to launch Jagananna Thodu scheme.

Corporation Commissioner P Viswanath said impetus has been given to select all the eligible beneficiaries for Jagananna Thodu scheme.

Indian Bank Lead Manager Ganapati assured that all banks under his jurisdiction would strive to make all the welfare schemes a major success. Several bank managers of nationalised and RRBs were present.