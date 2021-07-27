Chittoor city witnesses decline in Covid cases

Chittoor: First time during the last few months, only 2 corona positive cases have been recorded in Chittoor town during the last 24 hours.

The cases have come down to two from 56 on the previous day.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath admitted that it has been a tough task for the entire municipal administration including the Revenue and Police departments to contain the pandemic following the directions of the District Collector.

To promote awareness among people on following the Covid appropriate behaviour, the municipal administration has been conducting awareness programmes involving the departments of police, revenue and the civic staff. He sought cooperation from the people to contain the pandemic.