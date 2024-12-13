Allu Arjun Awaiting Court Orders in Chanchalguda Jail

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in connection with the stampede case at Sandhya Theater. Currently, he is housed in the Chanchalguda Jail while waiting for further instructions from the court.

Sources say that Allu Arjun was seen seated at the jail reception, awaiting the high court's official orders. The court had issued a directive regarding his bail, and prison authorities are now on standby for the next steps.

The stampede incident at Sandhya Theater, which led to legal proceedings against the actor, has been a subject of intense media scrutiny. The actor's interim bail provides a temporary relief, but he remains in the custody of the Chanchalguda Jail until the next court ruling is made.

As the situation unfolds, both the actor and jail officials are waiting for the court’s final decision on the matter.