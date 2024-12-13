Live
Mohan Babu on the Run: Police Search for the Actor Across Five Locations
Actor and former politician Mohan Babu is currently on the run, with police intensifying their search efforts across five different locations.
Hyderabad: Actor and former politician Mohan Babu is currently on the run, with police intensifying their search efforts across five different locations. The search follows a recent development in which Mohan Babu has become the prime suspect in a case of attempted murder.
Authorities have been unable to locate the actor despite conducting extensive operations. The police have launched a manhunt, with teams deployed to various areas, but as of now, Mohan Babu’s whereabouts remain unknown.
This incident adds to the growing tension surrounding the actor, who is already facing legal troubles. The case of attempted murder against him has drawn significant attention, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the events.
Mohan Babu’s sudden disappearance has raised further concerns, and police are working to piece together the details of the case. As the investigation continues, the actor's situation remains fluid, and his elusive whereabouts have kept both the public and authorities on edge.