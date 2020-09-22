Chittoor: CMC civic contract workers to intensify stir

Chittoor: Protesting against the vindictive attitude of Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath, the civic workers, contract staff and sanitary personnel tried to lay siege Corporation Office on Monday.



Addressing the gathering of the agitating workers, AP Municipal Workers Union district general secretary J Ramachandraiah strongly condemned the indifferent attitude of Municipal Commissioner towards the workers of CMC.

"After assuming the charge, P Viswnath, Municipal Commissioner has begun to harass the sanitary and health workers by way of imposing irrelevant procedures. Remitting of the salaries of sanitary workers was highly objectionable. No wherein the state such harsh procedures are being introduced unlike Chittoor CMC," he added.

He said all the welfare schemes pertaining to the sanitary workers were being put off on baseless grounds. He said all the contract health workers would observe no cooperation from October 2 onwards. The leaders later met Municipal Commissioner and tried to convince him for changing his perception towards the sanitary workers. As the talks failed, the leaders have declared that future course of agitation programme would be declared shortly.