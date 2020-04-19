Chittoor: Collector N B Gupta bats for homeo pills to curb virus

Chittoor: Collector N B Gupta has said that the state government was exploring all options to combat the dreaded coronavirus. He said 28 positive cases have been reported in the district so far. In response to the representation of AYUSH department, it has been decided to distribute homeopathic medicine to all the people in the district to boost their immunity, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Purushottam, Additional Director, AYUSH, submitted a report to the Collector on Sunday, explaining the salient features of homeo pills to combat the coronavirus in the days ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said Arsenic Album-30 would be supplied to affected people in red zone areas like Srikalahasthi, Tirupati, Nagari, Palamaner, Renigunta, Nindra, Varadayapalem and Yerped mandals in the first phase.

"It is obvious to state that there would be no side-effects for homeopathic medicines. One dose, consisting six pills of Arsenic Album-30 should be consumed in empty stomach. This dose would enhance resistance in the body to fight virus," he opined.

He instructed the district medical officer Dr Penchalaiah to take immediate steps for distributing the alternative medicine in the corona-affected areas of the district. He reiterated that there was no shortage of funds to orgnaize corona-relief.