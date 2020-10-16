Chittoor District authorities plans to sell fertilisers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras

Chittoor District authorities have planned to sell fertilisers in large scale by Rythu Barosa Kendrams at the village level. The main aim of this decision is to make farming easy in villages. Before the RBKs started, farmers had to go to Mandal headquarters or nearby towns for purchasing fertilisers and pesticides. For this farmer should bear the transport charges and spend much time.

Now the scene has changed and AP state government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendrams at all main Panchayats to facilitate the farmers in terms of supplying fertilizers, pesticides and providing crop advices. Almost all the required facilities were available in RBKs for better maintenance village agricultural assistants are extending support to farmers in cultivating various crops.

At present season Collector, Bharath Narayana Gupta instructed the agricultural department to make arrangements to sell large quantities of fertilisers at the doorstep of farmers through RBKs. In this connection, Agricultural department officials fixed the target to sell around 20,000 tonnes of fertilisers to farmers in this season. Similarly, Joint Director Agriculture instructed the Mandal Agriculture Officers and Village Agricultural Assistants to make the arrangements for selling required fertilizers for farmers. And also asked them to educate the farmers to come to RBKs for taking crop advises. In addition, higher officials instructed the Mandal level officials to collect the accurate crop sowing details without any fault and upload those details as it is online.

Further officials are thinking to sow at least 25 acres ZBNF ( Zero Budget Natural Farming) in a Village Agricultural Assistant working area.

So far, Valmikipuram and Sathyavedu mandal VAAs are efficiently working and achieving good results on ZBNF practices. Officials took the measures to sell the quality fertilisers and pesticides at RBKs for the benefit of farmers at a reasonable price. More than 600 VAAs are going to do this job in the present agricultural season.