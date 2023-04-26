Chittoor: Govt keen on ensuring MSP for mango farmers

Chittoor: Impetus would be given for ensuring minimum support price for the produce of mango farmers, said S Sridhar, Commissioner of Horticulture.

The government has given clear instructions for protecting the interest of mango farmers in all respects, he added. Participating at mango farmers meet held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, he said that among mango varieties, there is heavy demand for Thotapuri variety for which the farmers should strictly follow the prescribed guidelines of the department for gaining lucrative price for their produce.

"Before harvesting the mango crop, it has been decided to organise the meet of the farmers and the owners of food processing units for arriving at an amicable understanding between them," he said. He assured that the mango farmers should invariably get the minimum support price for their produce.

Participating in the meeting, District Collector S Shan Mohan said that there were 31 food processing units with a procuring capacity of 3.62 lakh metric tonnes while the farmers produce is 5.86 lakh metric tonnes every season.

He made it clear that no mango farmer would be deprived of the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. He said that the government was contemplating to apply crop insurance scheme for mango crop also.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Madhusudhan Reddy has explained the steps being taken for encouraging the mango farmers in the district. District Mango Farmers Association president Jayachandra Reddy urged the government to establish a Mango Board in Chittoor district in the interest of the mango farmers.