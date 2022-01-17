Chittoor: Initiate effective measures to curb spread of Covid-19

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan said effective steps should be initiated for preventing the spread of coronavirus in the district.

He instructed the officials through tele-conference to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol from grassroot level and added fever survey would be undertaken on war footing covering all the houses for ascertaining the intensity of virus and for evolving effective strategy.

The district logged 1,139 positive cases on Saturday followed by 1,124 cases on Sunday. The Tirupati Municipal Commissioner should be more cautious in controlling infections as it claims 345 cases on Saturday and 409 on Sunday. Chittoor, Madanapalli, Puttur, Palamaner and Kuppam are trailing on the same boat.

Hence it is the need of hour to develop an concrete strategy to arrest the spreading of virus, he directed. He reiterated that stringent steps should be taken to enforce the Covid regulations like wearing face mask, maintaining physical distance and using sanitisers.

He also instructed the Municipal Commissioners to focus on commercial institutions, public meetings and devotees turn up in large numbers at the temples.