Chittoor: Left parties oppose privatisation of Railways

Chittoor: Protesting against the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for privatising the Railways, leaders of the left parties and several labour unions have staged dharna at Chittoor Railway station on Friday.

Addressing the agitating activists , CITU district general secretary P Chaitanya condemned the move of privatising the Railways against the interests of lakhs of workers and several crore of people.

"It is undemocratic and illegal to privatize the 150-year- old Railways . If Railways are privatised, out of the 13 lakh Railway employees, 6 lakh employees would be retrenched,'' he said.

He feared that the train charges will be increased and various concessions will be suspended after privatisation. He demanded the Central Government to withdraw its move in the interest of the people and the employees of the railways.

AITUC secretary S Nagarajan said that it would be unfair on the part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mislead the NDA Government with regard to the move of privatisation of Railways.

"During the last elections , the BJP never stated the plans to privatise the Railways,'' he said. CITU, IFTU , SFI and other unions participated in the dharna. Ganapati, Chakravarthi, C Venkataiah, Kishore, Naveen, Balaji, and others spoke. The leaders then submitted a memorandum to the Station Manager of Chittoor Railway Station.