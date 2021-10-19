Chittoor: Leopard dies after getting trapped in a snare

Chittoor: A leopard died after it fell into a snare set up by poachers for other wild animals at Madavaneru village in Thavanampalli mandal on Monday. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)(west) Ravi Sankar received information from villagers about a leopard's death after falling into a noose and he rushed to the place along with other officials.

Local veterinary doctor conducted post-mortem to the wild cat's body at the place of its death in the presence of forest officials. The Forest Department registered an undetected case temporarily under Wild Life Protection Act (WLPA)-1972 and began search to nab the accused.

Speaking to the media, DFO Ravi Sankar said the snare might have been set up by the farmers to protect their crops from wild animals particularly wild boars or by poachers to trap other wild animals. As per the autopsy report, the leopard had eaten a wild boar before getting trapped in the snare.

The DFO said that this was the first instance in the district that a leopard died after falling into a noose.