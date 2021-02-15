Chittoor mayor post reserved for SC category

Chittoor: With State Election Commission issuing of notification for urban local body polls, Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath said that election model code has come into force with immediate effect. As per the SEC instructions, all the flexi boards were removed and the idols of political leaders were covered with masks. He said the elections would be held for 50 divisions and the Mayor post of Chittoor Municipal Corporation was reserved for SC category and added voters' list was updated and reservation of wards has been completed. He said that there would be no deviation in the implementation of all the ongoing welfare schemes. He reiterated that no civic employee should take part in political meets and added that no permission would be accorded for any employee for exempting the election duty. Town planning officer Nagendra and others were present.

Over 7.60 lakh voters in Chittoor, Tirupati, (both Municipal Corporations), Madanapalli, Srikalhasthi, Punganur, Palamaner, Nagari, and Puttur Municipalities in Chittoor district would exercise their franchise on March 10 in urban local body polls. There would be no poll for Kuppam Municipality in the district. There are 283 wards in the district in the purview of 803 polling stations. Over 5,000 personnel are expected to be deployed for the polls. The district has 81 hyper-sensitive, 120 sensitive and 602 normal polling stations.

Indirect elections to Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons would be held after the polls. Counting of votes would be held on March 14 and the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect from February 15.