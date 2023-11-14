  • Menu
Chittoor: National Library Week celebrations begin today

National Library Week celebrations will be held in the erstwhile Chittoor district from November 14 to 20, according to District Grandhalaya Samstha chairman N Madhu Bala.

Chittoor: National Library Week celebrations will be held in the erstwhile Chittoor district from November 14 to 20, according to District Grandhalaya Samstha chairman N Madhu Bala.

Awareness on the usage of libraries would be created among all sections during the week, she added.

Madhu Bala said that the National Library Week celebrations would be held at Tirupati Annamaiah Circle Grade-I library and MR Palli Grade-2 library on Tuesday.

The people’s representatives of the respective mandals would take part in the week-long celebrations. Book exhibitions, mass reading competitions for students, felicitation to poets, focusing on the significance of digital libraries, remembering the great leaders of the library movement and cultural programmes would be held she added.

