Chittoor: One held for duping unemployed youth of Rs. 1.27 crore on pretext of Railway jobs

Chittoor have arrested a fraudster who allegedly collected Rs 1.27 crore from the unemployed youth in the name of railway jobs. DSP Sudhakar Reddy disclosed the details to the media. Muttukuru Hemant Kumar from Tavanampalle Mandal Aragonda Paipakam studied till 10th class. His father worked as a trackman in the railways and retired. Hemant developed contacts with some officers during his father's tenure.

He allegedly collected Rs 4.50 lakh from Gnanaraj of Chittoor and Rs 14 lakh from Netaji of Satyanarayanapuram for giving him a protocol attendant post. DSP Sudhakar Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the matter. SIs Srinivasa Rao and Padmavati led by One Town CI Narasimha Raju investigated.

The inquiry revealed that Hemant had collected a total of Rs 1.27 crore by duping the unemployed youth. The accused was on his way to the Chittoor RTC bus stand on Thursday when police arrested him.