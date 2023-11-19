  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: One held, jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh recovered

Chittoor: One held, jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh recovered
x
Highlights

Chittoor: SR Puram police have recovered 262.99 gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested the accused on Saturday. Briefing the media at police...

Chittoor: SR Puram police have recovered 262.99 gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested the accused on Saturday. Briefing the media at police guest house here on Saturday, Nagari DSP Ravikumar said that one E Anasuya, resident of Puttur town, lodged a complaint at SR Puram police station on November 13 that an unidentified woman had stolen her gold while travelling in a bus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X