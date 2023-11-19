Live
Chittoor: One held, jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh recovered
Chittoor: SR Puram police have recovered 262.99 gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested the accused on Saturday. Briefing the media at police guest house here on Saturday, Nagari DSP Ravikumar said that one E Anasuya, resident of Puttur town, lodged a complaint at SR Puram police station on November 13 that an unidentified woman had stolen her gold while travelling in a bus.
