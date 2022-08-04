Chittoor police nabs nine robberers in a theft case

Chittoor police nabbed nine robbers and seized Rs.11 lakhs. According to Y.Rishanth Reddy, SP Chittoor that a complaint was lodged at GD Nellore police station on 1.8.2002 One Johnson an employee of KCC constructions was robbed by certain way laid thieves who lost over Rs.12.0 lakhs in the attack of the thieves.



The police have intensified the investigation and trapped nine offenders at GD Nellore Highway on Thursday. The offenders are identified as M.Bharth, A.Vikram, Rupesh, Thejaswi, Sandeep, Pavan Kumar, Charanraj, Lava Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.



Four of the offenders were fled away. The police seized Rs.11 lakhs, besides Maruthi car and sent the offenders to judicial remand the SP stated here in a press brief held on Thursday. Chittoor DSP. N.Sudhakar Reddy and other police officers were present

