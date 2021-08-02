Top
Chittoor police seizes red sandalwood logs worth Rs. 5 crores, four smugglers held

Chittoor police have seized a huge red sandalwood dump in Chennai city and arrested four interstate red sandalwood smugglers after seizing three vehicles and red sandalwood logs worth Rs 5 crore. Chittoor district police have identified a huge red sandalwood dump in Avadi area of ​​Chennai city after receiving information.

The dump was seized in Chennai on the information of a suspect who was caught inspecting vehicles at Devarakonda village under Pileru Rural Circle police station.

As many as 388 red sandalwood logs weighing 11 tonnes were seized hidden in the Cannon Farm House godown in Avadi area. Police also seized a container of two cars along with red sandalwood logs.

The accused were arrested and remanded. Chittoor District SP Senthil Kumar congratulated the police officers who cracked the case.

