Chittoor police win BCD award for excellence in crime detection

Chittoor : Chittoor district police have clinched the prestigious ‘Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD)’ for their swift and efficient handling of an ATM theft case in Gudipala Mandal on July 7. Their commendable efforts in nabbing a hardened interstate criminal secured them the top position in the quarterly ABCD award ceremony.The AP Police Department recognises exemplary crime investigation every three months with ABCD awards. The Chittoor Sub-Division and West Circle police were honoured for their quick resolution of Gudipala ATM theft case. Their use of advanced technical skills and prompt action led to the arrest of the prime suspect, earning them first prize, which comes with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at DGP office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao handed over the award in the presence of Additional DGP (CID) Ravisankar and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Srikanth.

Chittoor district SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, former West CI Ravishankar Reddy and technical team members ASI Devarajulu, Gopi and Naveen received the award. The DGP praised the Chittoor police for their exemplary investigative skills and adept use of technology in apprehending the interstate offender in record time.