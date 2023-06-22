Chittoor: Practise Yoga one hour every day for healthy life

Chittoor: Each one should practise yoga one hour every day for leading a happy and healthier life, said P Srinivasulu, Joint Collector.

Yoga would provide relief from tension and mental stress, he added.

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day on Wednesday, District Yoga Association organised a programme at PVKN Degree College on Wednesday in which he participated as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said Yoga would also be beneficial for people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac diseases.

The State government has already issued instructions to schools to conduct Yoga classes. One should practice yoga for leading a healthy and happy life, he said.

District Judge E Bhima Rao, District Legal Services Authority secretary I Karuna Kumar and other prominent personalities of city have taken part in the event. Yoga master Anuradha has conducted the yoga practice class on the occasion.