Chittoor: Private doctors asked to treat Covid patients

Chittoor: It has been decided to avail the services of private doctors in a big way for providing medical services to the Covid -19 patients along with government doctors, stated Dr N B Gupta, District Collector.



Addressing the meeting of the private doctors representing Indian Medical Association , Chittoor Branch at Collectorate on Saturday , he said that there was no restriction for treating the Covid-19 patients in private hospitals.

``About 4,000 corona positive cases have been registered in the district, death cases tally reaches to 43 and there is an immediate need for increasing the bed strength,'' he said. The District Collector further appealed to the Network and Non- Network Hospitals to come forward for treating the Covid-19 patients. He said that the Arogyasri Net work private Hospitals should extend their cooperation voluntarily to take due part for treating the Covid-19 patients. Those private doctors who had no net work hospital could chose Tirupati ESI Hospital to serve the Covid-19 cases, he clarified. Dr Saralamma, DCH, Dr Niranjan Reddy, President , IMA, Chittoor, Dr Rajendra Prasad and others were present.