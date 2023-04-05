Chittoor: Rs 48.8 cr allocated for Nadu-Nedu second phase

Chittoor: District Collector M Harinarayanan said Rs 48.8 crore would be spent for developing 1,103 schools in Chittoor district under Nadu-Nedu second phase.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing works under Nadu-Nedu programme at a video conference held on Tuesday, he said that additional classrooms would be constructed for 420 schools in which works have commenced in 232 schools. "Priority should be given for school repairs and construction of toilets," he said.

"No school would be deprived of toilets particularly for girls," he said. The Collector said that instructions were given to the officials concerned to release revolving fund for each school for constructing additional classrooms uninterruptedly.

Referring to the progress of Jagananna Housing Colonies, the District Collector said that out of the sanctioned 28,100 houses for Chittoor district, construction of 12,000 houses was completed.

Effective steps should be taken for achieving the prescribed targets of the housing programme.