Chittoor sanitary workers take oath for not apply leave till April 15

The sanitary workers under Chittoor Municipal Corporation have taken an oath that they will not be absent to their duties or apply leaves with the panic of Coronavirus until the lockdown is lifted on April 15th.

On Saturday, they have appealed the Municipal Commissioner C Obulesh to release their pending salaries, expenditure bills besides vehicle conveyance apart from health insurance to a tune of Rs.50 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Municipal Health Workers Union president N Nagarajan has submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner appealing to provide identity cards for the health workers and Rs 20,000 as advance to each sanitary worker.