Chittoor: SEB seizes banned tobacco, liquor bottles worth Rs 51 Lakh, arrests 10

Chittoor/Kadapa : Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Y Rishanth Reddy said the SEB and Thavanamapalli police seized banned tobacco, ganja and liquor bottles worth Rs 51 lakh during vehicle checking drive and arrested 10 persons in this connection.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the ASP said the accused were identified as S Kiran Kumar, B Dhanasekhar, C Naveen, K Jaya Prakash, T Amarnath Reddy, P Ramaraj, T Srinivasulu, A Anjaneyulu, T Venkatanarayana and S Neeraj, the residents of Chittoor, who used to transport the illegal and prohibited products from Karnataka state to district for easy money.

He said Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy, West CI Srinivasa Reddy and Thavanamappli SI Rajasekhar played crucial role in bustingthe racket of wine smugglers. In the last two days, SEB police seized 63 bags of Pan Masala, 32 bags of Hans Chap Tobacco, 800 brandy bottles, 1 kg ganja besides three vehicles and two bikes from the offenders. The offenders were sent to judicial remand.

Meanwhile in Kadapa the police arrested 4 persons and seized 140 illicit liquor bottles from them on Thursday.

According to Yerraguntla CI Sadasivaiah, following credible information, the police conducted raids on the lorry and arrested the driver at Yerragunta check post and seized 126 liquor bottles transported from Karnataka state.

In another incident, police arrested one person at Mydukuru road in Badvel urban police station limits for selling country made liquor.