Chittoor: Secretariats play key role in addressing woes of people

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy interacting with the villagers at Boyakonda on Wednesday
Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that the village secretariats would play active role in resolving the grievances of villagers.

Chittoor: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that the village secretariats would play active role in resolving the grievances of villagers. Most of the needs of people could be attended by the secretaries and volunteers without referring to any department, he added.

Continuing his Pallebata on third-day in Chowdepalli mandal on Wednesday, the Minister visited Yellagunta, Kondamarri, Kagili,Vengalapalli, Diguvapalli and Boyakonda in Punganur constituency where he met several sections of people and received the petitions from them seeking action. By and large, in all the villages, the Minister received warm welcome.

Speaking with the villagers at Boyagunta, the Minister stressed that people should come to secretariats and register their grievances openly. He also instructed the heads of concerned departments to submit a comprehensive report on recent heavy rains and floods, which caused severe damage in Chowdepalli mandal. Chowdepalli MPP Ramamurthy Reddy and ZPTC Damodara Raju were present.

