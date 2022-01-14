Chittoor station not viable for halting more trains: DRM

Chittoor: Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) N Venkata Ramana Reddy stated that Chittoor railway station has been incurring losses due to various reasons. As a result, it will not be viable for halting several trains at Chittoor railway station passing towards Pakala and Katpadi.

Addressing media here on Friday, the DRM said that about 250 passengers were travelling from Chittoor station per day despite operating several super-fast trains like Venkatadri, Seshadri, Sabari among others. Hence it is not viable for providing halt to trains there. However, he said that if the revenues were improved, they can consider providing stop to more trains at Chittoor station and appealed to the citizens to cooperate in this regard.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa, who was present on the occasion, asked the DRM to take steps to develop the goods shed at Chittoor station which is now under defunct. He also appealed for the extension of Tamil Nadu Demo Train from Katpadi to Chittoor in order to meet the needs of several passengers who travel to Chennai every day.

The MP pointed out that Chittoor station has not witnessed any development during the last three years and suggested the railway authorities to lease out the vacant sites of railways to improve the financial resources. Several prominent persons of the city have met the DRM and submitted representations seeking halts for more trains and for the development of the station. Station Manager Bhaskar Babu, Commercial Officer Venkateswarlu and others were present.