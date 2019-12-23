Trending :
Chittoor: Strive to clear all petitions received during Spandana, SP S Senthil Kumar directs cops

Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar instructed the concerned police authorities to clear all the petitions received during Spandana programme.

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar instructed the concerned police authorities to clear all the petitions received during Spandana programme. DGP Goutham Sawang has been monitoring and ascertaining the progress of Spandana from each district and action will be taken against the negligent officials, he added.

On Monday, the SP participated in the Spandana programme held at AR Office and received the petitions and altogether, 48 persons across the district have submitted their applications. After the Spandana programme, he stated that all the grievances received under Spandana should be resolved with the prescribed time limit. The concept of conducting Spandana is to resolve the public issues mostly on the spot as per the act.

All the officers of each police station in the district should rise to the expectations of the government, he reiterated. He stressed that petitioners should be received with smile and polite manner in Spandana programme. K Krishna Arjuna Rao, ASP ( operational ), Inspector Chandrasekhar and others were present.

