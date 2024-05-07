Lock Down: Anupama Parameswaran's Cryptic First Look Poster Hints at a Powerful Story

Anupama Parameswaran is on a roll! Fresh off the success of back-to-back hits, ‘Eagle’ and ‘Tillu Square,’ the bubbly actress is keeping her fans thrilled with a string of new announcements.

First up is ‘Parada,’ a film with a captivating title that will hit theaters in both Telugu and Tamil. Details are still under wraps, but the bilingual release promises to widen Anupama's reach across audiences.



Adding to the excitement, Anupama is set to star opposite Tamil star Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, in a new project titled ‘Bison.’ Directed by Mari Selvaraj, this film promises a fresh pairing and an interesting narrative under a well-known director's vision.



But Anupama isn't just sharing the screen with established stars. She's also taking the lead in a new Tamil film titled ‘Lock Down.’ Directed by AR Jeeva under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner, the film has generated buzz with its recently released poster. Anupama's intense expression hints at a powerful, lady-oriented story. While currently announced only in Tamil, a potential Telugu release remains to be seen.



With these exciting announcements, Anupama's filmography seems to be burgeoning. Reports suggest she has a whopping half a dozen films lined up, keeping her busy and her fans eagerly anticipating her upcoming ventures. Anupama Parameswaran is undoubtedly an actress to watch, and her journey promises to be both entertaining and successful.