Chittoor: TAW recovers 506 mobile phones worth Rs 75 lakh

Chittoor: The Technical Analysis Wing of Chittoor police has recovered 506 mobile phones worth Rs 75 lakh, according to Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the SP said that the TAW under the leadership of DSP N Sudhakar Reddy recovered 506 mobile phones worth Rs 75 lakh.

With the department receiving several complaints of from those, who lost their mobile phones from different places in the state, the TAW has investigated the cases and nabbed offenders within two months.

He recalled that TAW has earlier recovered 682 mobiles worth Rs 1 crore. ASP Mahesh, DSP N.Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.