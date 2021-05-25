Chittoor: TAW recovers mobiles worth Rs 60 lakh, arrests 7

Chittoor: The Technical Analysis Wing ( TAW) of Police department has recovered 405 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh and nabbed 7 persons in this connection within a month.

According to Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar, the TAW has won a credit of recovering 277 mobile phones worth Rs 40 lakh in Nagari also. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the SP said the TAW was constituted in the district on October 6 last year.

In the recent police constables selection held last year, 20 highly qualified candidates ( B Tech and M Tech) were selected for constituting Technical Analysis Wing, a first of its kind in the state.

Special training has been given to TAW in respect of investigation and crime detection. Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy is the team leader of TAW. Applying their technical and scientific strategy, the TAW has recovered Rs 60 lakh worth of 405 mobile phones and registered 8 cases against 7 offenders. The TAW has done excellent and efficient efforts to arrest the offenders within a month duration, he complimented. ASP Mahesh, DSP N Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.