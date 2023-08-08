Chittoor: ‘Wear APCO dresses once a week’

Chittoor: In order to encourage handloom industry, one should make a habit to wear handloom dresses once a week, according to District Collector S Shanmohan. He hailed both State and Central governments for making laudable efforts for strengthening handloom industry with a commitment. To mark the National Handloom Day, the APCO has set an APCO Exhibition at Jyothirao Phule statue here on Monday. Inaugurating the exhibition, the collector hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing Nethanna Nestham for the benefit of weavers and sanctioning Rs 24,000 for each eligible handloom worker per year.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu and Marketing AD Venkatarao were present. Then a rally of handloom weavers was taken out in Chittoor city where the district collector took part.