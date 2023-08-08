Live
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
- Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties
- The rhythmic beats
- Srikakulam: Municipal workers demand regularisation of services
Chittoor: ‘Wear APCO dresses once a week’
Chittoor: In order to encourage handloom industry, one should make a habit to wear handloom dresses once a week, according to District Collector S Shanmohan. He hailed both State and Central governments for making laudable efforts for strengthening handloom industry with a commitment. To mark the National Handloom Day, the APCO has set an APCO Exhibition at Jyothirao Phule statue here on Monday. Inaugurating the exhibition, the collector hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing Nethanna Nestham for the benefit of weavers and sanctioning Rs 24,000 for each eligible handloom worker per year.
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu and Marketing AD Venkatarao were present. Then a rally of handloom weavers was taken out in Chittoor city where the district collector took part.