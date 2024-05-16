Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari pays tributes to Cotton
BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari paid floral tributes Sir Arthur Cotton at Dowleswaram on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said Sir Arthur Cotton was like the Sage Bhagirath, and he turned the Godavari districts into granaries of Andhra Pradesh by building dams and digging canals on Telugu soil.
She said that the Telugu people will never forget Sir Arthur Cotton, who completed the construction of the Cotton Barrage with his indefatigable efforts.
BJP district president Bommula Dattu, party leaders Hitesh Chenchuram, NVBN Achari, Kandukuri Manoj Babu, Pannala Venkata Lakshmi Santoshi, Gurrala Venkatarao, Akula Sridhar, Yanapu Yesu, Kandelli Rama Rao, Muvvala Sri Lakshmi, Dr Murthy and others were present.