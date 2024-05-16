Mandali has better winning prospects in Avanigadda

Vijayawada : Efforts made by the TDP and Jana Sena leaders to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls as an alliance in 2024 elections may give fruitful results in Assembly segments like Avanigadda, which is a bastion for Kapu leaders and voters.

The TDP, Jana Sena and BJP have contested as an alliance in the polls held on May 13. The Jana Sena leader, NDA candidate and senior politician Mandali Buddha Prasad contested as an alliance candidate and has better winning prospects compared to his rival and YSRCP candidate Simhadri Ramesh. The TDP and Jana Sena are likely to get better vote share compared to the YSRCP.



In the 2019 elections the TDP candidate Mandali Buddha Prasad got 57,722 votes and Jana Sena candidate Muthamsetty Krishna Rao got 28,556 votes when they contested separately. The YSRCP candidate Simhadri Ramesh secured 78,447 votes and was elected from Avanigadda. The YSRCP candidate got the vote share of 42.54 in the elections. The TDP and JSP candidates got the vote share of 31.30 and 15.49 per cent respectively.



Mandali Buddha Prasad is the senior TDP leader who quit the party just before the elections and joined Jana Sena. Buddha Prasad was earlier elected three times in 2004, 2009 and 2014. But he lost in 2019.

When Buddha Prasad’s name was announced some local Jana Sena leaders opposed his candidature. Later, Buddha Prasad convinced them to work together and it helped the alliance to launch an intense campaign in the constituency for the victory. The role of BJP is very nominal in Avanigadda constituency.

Sitting MLA Simhadri Ramesh has canvassed energetically for the victory. The YSRCP mainly banked on the five-year rule of the YSRCP and welfare schemes implemented by the State government.



There was massive voter turnout with 86 per cent in Avanigadda Assembly constituency. Long queue lines were witnessed since morning and the polling continued till evening. The TDP and Jana Sena cadres in Avanigadda are in jubilant mood as they are hopeful of victory.

The Jana Sena leader and contestant Mandali Buddha Prasad thanked the Jana Sena and TDP functionaries, supporters and leaders for extending support and intense canvass they participated in.



Besides, more than 300 NRIs from US, Canada, UK and Gulf countries came back to Avanigadda and participated in the TDP and Jana Sena party activities.



Backward class voters may play a crucial role in winning the poll battle. If Mandali Buddha Prasad wins from Jana Sena, the party may get a good breakthrough to consolidate as one of the regional parties in the State.

