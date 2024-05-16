Giddalur: Nandi idol vandaliased in search of treasure

Giddalur : Treasure hunters damaged the Nandi idol at the historical Mokhsagundeswara Swamy temple in the Mokshagundam village in the Bestavaripet mandal, and removed it from its place to find treasures beneath it, if any.

According to the temple chairman Avula Koteswara Reddy, a group of people entered the unguarded temple at midnight on May 11 and dug on the temple premises. As part of the treasure hunt in the famous and age-old temple, the treasure hunters broke the Nandi idol and unearthed it from its sacred place. The chairman said that he along with some villagers checked the temple on Sunday morning, observed the pits and vandalised Nandi idol, and informed the police. He said that the temple priest T Sivaiah went to his native place about three days ago to exercise his right to vote. Koteswara Redday said that though he complained to the police on Sunday, they were busy with election duty and reached the temple on Wednesday. The Bestavaripet SI B Narasimha Rao announced that they registered a case and started the investigation.

