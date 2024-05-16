Live
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Just In
Giddalur: Nandi idol vandaliased in search of treasure
Treasure hunters damaged the Nandi idol at the historical Mokhsagundeswara Swamy temple in the Mokshagundam village in the Bestavaripet mandal, and removed it from its place to find treasures beneath it, if any.
Giddalur : Treasure hunters damaged the Nandi idol at the historical Mokhsagundeswara Swamy temple in the Mokshagundam village in the Bestavaripet mandal, and removed it from its place to find treasures beneath it, if any.
According to the temple chairman Avula Koteswara Reddy, a group of people entered the unguarded temple at midnight on May 11 and dug on the temple premises. As part of the treasure hunt in the famous and age-old temple, the treasure hunters broke the Nandi idol and unearthed it from its sacred place. The chairman said that he along with some villagers checked the temple on Sunday morning, observed the pits and vandalised Nandi idol, and informed the police. He said that the temple priest T Sivaiah went to his native place about three days ago to exercise his right to vote. Koteswara Redday said that though he complained to the police on Sunday, they were busy with election duty and reached the temple on Wednesday. The Bestavaripet SI B Narasimha Rao announced that they registered a case and started the investigation.