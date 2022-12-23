Chittoor woman dupes man with Rs. 46 lakh under pretext of marriage, arrested

Rachakonda police in Telangana arrested Aparna alias Shweta (29) from Chittoor for duping a man with Rs 46 lakh under pretext of a marriage with whom she met through Facebook. Aparna, daughter of late Nagabhushanam of Ganganapalle, used to work at an orphanage in Chittoor.



After the ashram was closed, Aparna, who was used to earning money easily, started sending requests to men through Facebook and paying money. Two years ago, she met a person from Hyderabad on Facebook and said she would get married to him soon.

But she convinced victim over the phone that she has an insurance of Rs.7 crores in her name and asked the man to pay a little money to claim insurance money. The man deposited Rs.46 lakhs in Aparna's account in installments with the hope of marrying this young woman.

However, as she refused to marry and did not pick up the phone, the victim approached the police. Rachakonda Cyber Division police arrested Aparna and seized five cell phones and a tab from her.