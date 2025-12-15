Chocolates, not fines: Tirupati Police promote helmet safety

Tirupati: AsTirupati district police prepare to strictly implement the ‘No Helmet – No Petrol’ rule from Monday, they chose to begin the enforcement with a sweet and human touch. Instead of imposing fines or issuing warnings, the police launched an awareness drive that focused on encouragement rather than punishment, sending a strong message on road safety with smiles and chocolates.

On Sunday evening, Srikalahasti police took to the town’s busy junctions and main roads to reach out to two-wheeler riders. Those who were seen wearing helmets were stopped briefly—not to be questioned, but to be appreciated. Police personnel greeted the riders warmly and handed them chocolates, applauding their responsible behaviour and turning a routine commute into a moment of positive reinforcement.

The innovative approach caught the attention of passers-by and fellow riders, many of whom paused to watch the interaction. The simple gesture sparked conversations about helmet safety and motivated others to think seriously about protecting their lives on the road. Police officials said the programme was aimed at building a positive attitude towards road safety and highlighting the life-saving importance of helmets.

They added that similar awareness activities will be conducted across Tirupati district in the coming days to ensure the message reaches every rider. District SP L Subba Rayudu who is keen to enforce the rule for the safety of two-wheeler riders, appealed to the public to view helmet use as a responsibility, not an inconvenience. “A helmet is not a burden. It carries the responsibility your family has placed on you,” he said, explaining that wearing a helmet protects not just the rider, but also the dreams of parents and the future of one’s spouse and children.

The SP said the police want to prevent situations where people are left regretting their choices after accidents. He reiterated that the ‘No Helmet – No Petrol’ rule will come into force across Tirupati district from Monday.

Stressing that the move is meant to save lives, not punish people, he urged riders to wear helmets, ride responsibly, and value their lives for the sake of their families.