Chodavaram Court sentences accused in girl's murder case to death

In a sensational verdict, the Chodavaram court has sentenced 31-year-old Subhachari Shekhar to death for the horrific murder of a seven-year-old girl. The ruling was delivered by 9th Additional District Judge K. Ratnakumar, marking a significant moment in the history of the Chodavaram court, as this is the first death penalty ever imposed by this jurisdiction.

The tragic incident dates back to 2015, when Shekhar was found guilty of killing the young girl from Devarapalli by using a beer bottle to choke her. Following an extensive investigation and trial, the court issued its final verdict today, reflecting the severity of the crime and its impact on the community.

The decision has drawn attention not only for its historical significance but also for the strong message it sends regarding the judicial system’s stance on violent crimes against children.